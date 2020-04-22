GODFREY — Charlene E. Schrimpf, 79, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at home with her family by her side.

She was born on March 15, 1940 in Greene County, Illinois, the daughter of Charles and Beulah (Minnis) Walker.

Charlene married Donald L Schrimpf on July 17, 1982 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and he preceded her in death on March 17, 2017.

She worked in the Quality Control Department at Olin Corporation for 22 years and enjoyed traveling with Donald in their motor home and spending summers at their house in the Ozarks.

Charlene is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah and Ron Torbeck of Brownstown, Illinois, and Diane and Mike Matsche of Godfrey, Illinois; a son and daughter-in-law, David and Tracy Ackerman of Fairview Heights, Illinois; six grandchildren, MyKala Torbeck, Michael Matsche Jr., Danielle Feezel, Heather Reed, Misty Fletcher, and Justin Ackerman; eight great-grandchildren; four sisters ,Vivian Gotschall of Long Beach, California, Dorothy Dwyer of Sacramento, California, Barbara Manley of Dallas, Texas, and Linda Hunter of Utah; one brother, Patrick Walker of Salt Lake City, Utah.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by five brothers, Raymond, Carl, Fred, Richard and David Walker; and one sister, Shirley Parnell.

Private visitation and funeral services will be held on Friday, April 24, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.

Burial will private at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to the 5A's or the American Diabetes Association.

