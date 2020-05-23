COLORADO — Charlene Ann Whitehill, 73, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Aurora, Colorado. She was born on July 16, 1946, in Alton, Illinois, to Arthur H. Fowler and Ruby S. (Donald) Reeve, the oldest of four daughters. Charlene married Robert Whitehill on Sept. 6, 2000. He passed away on May 4, 2020. Charlene had various employment adventures. She began at Owens Illinois Glass Machine Shop, where she made many lasting friends! Her favorite job was with Chiquita Banana in St. Louis, Missouri. She graduated from Alton High School, the Class of 1964. She was a cheerleader. Charlene was an avid TMC/AMC movie buff and a great bargain hunter/shopper!!! She was the life of the party!!! She loved to dance!! She is survived by her sisters, Brenda Barnett of Port Aransas, Texas, and Jill (Rick) Trudell of Alton, Illinois; along with her step-daughters, Carrie Whitehill of Patagonia, Arizona, and CC (Jason) Willey and her step-granddaughter, Emma Willey, from Everett, Washington; also surviving are her best friends, Pat Adam and Linda Curtois-Wright; and her most precious furbabies, Ginger, Gunny, Ziva and Tony. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and youngest sister, Carrie Wall. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store