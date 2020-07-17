Charlene Willard

BRIGHTON — Charlene Ann Willard, 60, of Brighton passed away on

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on July 9, 1960 in Carrolton to Charles (Red) and

Denise (Thien) Cadmus.

Charlene married Roy Willard on April 25, 1987 in Godfrey.

She was devoted to her work career as a store manager for

K-Mart for over 20 years. She really enjoyed camping, crafting, gambling, and

spending time with her friends and family. She was known for her witty sense of

humor and ability to make everyone laugh!

Charlene is survived by her husband, Roy; her children Megan and Cody;

her mother Denise Cadmus; brothers Chuck and Jim Cadmus; several nieces,

nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Cadmus; father and mother in law,

Gene and Rose Willard; and her sister in law, Sally Cadmus.

Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

