CHARLES DALE

BRIGHTON — Charles L. Dale of Brighton, Illinois passed away at his home surrounded by his family at 6:18 a.m. on Wednesday, May, 29, 2019 at the age 75. He was born Nov. 14, 1943, in Bethalto, Illinois, the son of the late Winefred Cecil & Eunice Marie (Hausman) Dale.

Charles owned and operated Dale Plumbing Heating and Cooling for 13 years before retiring in 2006. Prior to that Lieutenant Commander Dale retired from a 27-year career from US Navy Seabees Civil Engineer Corps; where he did two tours in Vietnam and traveled to over 33 countries.

He is survived by his wife the former Lana Sue Seets, whom he married on March 2, 1966, in East Alton, Illinois. Charles is also survived by two sons, Stephen Dale(Judy) of Brighton, Timothy Dale(Diana) of Alton, Illinois; one daughter, Susan Wright(Phil) of Brighton; one brother, Earl Dale of Cottage Hills, Illinois; five sisters, Herberta Jackson of Jerseyville, Illinois, Marjorie Ramage of Brighton, Lois Voyles(Artie) of Bethalto, Donna Karpan of Wood River, Illinois, Marsha Harszy(Joe) of Bethalto; 9 grandchildren Taz Hemphill, Charlie Hemphill, Chantal Bonney(Chris), Tanner Dale, Stephanie Dale, Cheyanne Dale, Makayla Dale, Seth Dale and Jasmine Dale.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Wilbur & Stephen Dale and one sister Genevieve Sparks. Charles was a devoted husband, dad, grandpa & friend.

He loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed helping others when called upon. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, working on his farm tractors, beekeeping & flying planes.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 31 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1. Pastor Clyde Kallal will officiate. For those who desire, donations can be made in Charles Lee Dale's memory to ( )Burial with Full military honors by the VFW Post 1308 will be at Fosterburg Cemetery in Fosterburg, Illinois. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com