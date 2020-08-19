ALTON — Charles "Blue" Banks Sr., age 60, born Sept. 8, 1959 in Alton, Illinois, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Davis Sr. and Ore Lee Banks; one sister, Charlotte Ballinger; and two brothers, Terry Davis and Samuel Baskin.

Blue is survived by his children, Anthony Banks, Charles Banks Jr., Brian Merrifield, Juanita Merrifield, and Whitney Merrifield-Fuller; four sisters, Sarah Banks, Janna Banks, Judy Banks, and Tisha Davis; and three brothers, Michael Davis, Robert Davis III and Chad Davis; 11 grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Blue was born and raised in Alton. He attended Alton Public Schools and was an avid basketball player in his teenage years; a skill and love that he passed on to his children and grandchildren.

Blue used to love to go fishing and he would spend all day on the riverbank. He loved spending time with friends and family, shooting the breeze and sharing a drink. He always had a ready laugh.

He fiercely loved his family and friends, but he didn't hold back how he felt or what he thought; some would say he was brutally honest. He was a kind and gentle soul who opened his home to many, and he will always be loved and missed by everyone who knew him.

Services are private.

Cathy m. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton.