CHARLES BIGGS

ALTON — Charles H. Biggs, age 72, of Alton, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.

He was born March 13, 1947, in Alton, the son of Harold M. and Edythe R. (Purdy) Biggs. He married Joanne M. Savage July 22, 1983 in Alton, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 8, 2009.

Charlie was a veteran of the US Army and served as a Missile Crewman in Italy from 1967 to 1969. He was a member of Piasa Rifle and Pistol Club as well as a lifetime member of the NRA. Charlie loved to spend time with his family and adored his grandchildren. He loved his dogs and enjoyed "lunch with the girls."

He is survived by two children and their spouses, Brian and Lee Ann Biggs of Fosterburg, Illinois and Amy and Ben Richey of Medora, Illinois; two step-children and their spouses Ken Barrett of Affton, Missouri, and Melanie and Craig Smith of Imperial, Missouri; a sister and her husband, Lynne and Eddie Agha of Alton; and eight grandchildren, James Biggs, Lucas Biggs, Adam Smiley, Bo Richey, Curtis Smith, Kelly Smith, Corey Smith, and Eric Smith.

In addition to his wife, Joanne; he is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Allen; and a grandson, Samuel David Biggs.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 23 from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton with Pastor Doug Pascoe officiating. Military burial rites will be provided by Alton VFW #1308.

Per his wishes, cremation rites will be performed.

Memorials may be made to Sam Biggs Memorial Foundation or to Hope Animal Rescue.

