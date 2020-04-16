FLORIDA — Charles Edward Blythe passed away at his residence near Orlando, Florida, on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. after a long yet courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

He was under the compassionate care of Cornerstone Hospice. He was 72 years of age. He was born Dec. 30, 1947 at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, Illinois, to Christena Faye (Carr) and Thomas John Blythe. "Charlie" as he was known to his friends, worked many years for Great American Insurance Companies in Los Angeles, California, and Cincinnati, Ohio, before relocating to Florida where he was an auditor for Texaco prior to retirement.

He was an accomplished artist, musician, singer and was a very patient and caring person. He loved Southern Gospel music and attended many of the Gaither Homecoming concerts and other events. He was an avid follower of drum and bugle corps competitions and fan of the Madison Scouts. For 14 years he enjoyed producing unforgettably large Christmas displays at his Gainesville Florida, (Sunningdale) home and even appeared on HGTV's "Light Up the Holidays". He especially enjoyed many trips and extended stays in his motorhomes with fur babies Pookie and Tippie.

He is survived by his husband and life partner of 45 years, Jeffrey W. Smith; brother, Thomas (Rev. Donna) Blythe of Edgewater Florida; three sisters, Sharon (James) Turner of Jonesboro Arkansas, Christena (Kenny) Jackson of Gillespie Illinois, and Rebecca (William) Davidson of Mount Olive Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; a sister and brother in infancy; and nephew, Richard Turner.

Services will be private with interment at the Memorial Park Cemetery (North Drive) Mausoleum, 5750 49th Street North, St. Petersburg, Florida, 33709. Rev. Donna Blythe will officiate.

In lieu of flowers donations in Charlie's memory can be sent to Edgewater United Methodist Church, 211 North Ridgewood Avenue, Edgewater FL 32132.