Charles Clevenger
1940 - 2020
ALTON — Charles Ray Clevenger, 80, passed away at 11:10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at his home.

Charlie was born July 17, 1940 in Carlinville, Illinois.

During his senior year of high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving from 1959-1965.

A machinist by trade, he retired from Olin Corp. in 2002. He then opened and operated his business, Industrial Machine Sales in Alton, Illinois.

He was a proud member of the Marine Corp League, especially passionate about their Toys for Tots toy drive every year.

He also was a member of the Franklin Masonic Lodge and the Alton Moose Lodge. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, spending time with his grandkids, and was an avid gardener.

He married Brenda M. (Joyce) Chadwick on March 17, 1983 in Roxana, Illinois, and they enjoyed travelling together. She survives in Alton.

Also surviving are his children, Tonya (Eric) Bechtold of Godfrey, Illinois, Stacy (Loren) Godsil of St. Louis, Missouri, Eric (Trisha) Clevenger of Piasa, Illinois, and Kelley (Rusty) Mansker of Alton; five grandchildren, Thomas Godsil, Madelynn and Mallory Clevenger, and Nicholas and Audrey Mansker; his sister, Elaine Newell of Loami, Illinois; a brother, John (Linda) Clevenger of Las Vegas, Nevada; and a sister-in-law, Gladys of Hettick, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Clevenger; his mother, Catherine (Calhoun) Clevenger; his stepmother, Velma McKee Clevenger; two brothers, Nelson and Henry Clevenger; and a brother-in-law, Bob Newell.

Memorial visitation will be held 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Connect Church in South Roxana.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Toys for Tots or Connect Church.

Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Connect Church
Funeral services provided by
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-5320
