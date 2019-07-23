CHARLES COPE

WOOD RIVER — Charles Warren Cope, 93, longtime East Alton resident, passed away 11:07 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony Hospital in Alton, Illinois.

Born March 21, 1926 in Alton, he was the son of James W. and Nora B. (Green) Cope.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, he was employed in the Safety/Fire Department for the Olin Corporation before retiring.

Chuck was a dedicated public servant in East Alton. He served under eight Mayors on the Village Board as a Trustee; was a police officer and longtime fireman, mentoring those who served with him, as well as Chairman of the Building and Zoning Board of Appeals for the Village. He was a member of the American Legion Post 794, always giving back to his community.

He married Esther Rhyne on Aug. 15, 1947 in East Alton. She died Feb. 26, 2018.

Surviving are two sons, Gary (Sue) Cope, Mark Cope; six grandchildren, Joshua Cope, Jessica Kopitske, Eric Wilson, Kris Wilson, Amber Cope, Cynthia Cope; seven great grandchildren, Elliot and Oliver Kopitske, Bradley Wilson, Lor-Marquez and May-Rose Green, Brycen Cope and Lilyana Atchley; and great-great granddaughter, Delilah Wilson.

His parents; wife; six brothers and eight sisters preceded in death.

Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27 2019 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois. Rev. Ray Robinson will officiate.

Burial will follow in Woodland Hill Cemetery with military honors.

Memorials may be made to the East Alton Fire Department.