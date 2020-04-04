INDIANA — Charles Monroe Davis, Jr., 62, of Georgetown, Indiana, passed away peacefully in his home Wednesday, March 11, 2020, with family by his side.

Chuck was born Jan. 19, 1958, in Alton, Illinois, to Charles M. and Anna Mae (Downen) Davis, Sr.

Tinkering in the garage, taking care of his beautiful lawn, and playing with his Chihuahuas were his passions, along with spending time with the family.

He was the proud and loving Father of Deanna (Mike Jackson) Groves; grandfather, of Audry Groves and Sadie Jackson; great-grandfather, of Evelynn Monroe Groves; and brother, of Carol Nelson and Ruth (Dave Trowbridge) Donahue; he also loved many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

He recently married Theresa (Craig) Davis and graciously welcomed her family into his life.

He was preceded in death by his son, Charles M. "Emmer" Davis, III; his parents; his brother-in-law, Paul "Burt" Nelson; and two angels.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.