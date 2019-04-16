CHARLES EARNSHAW

EAST ST. LOUIS — "Chuck" passed away at Barnes Hospital at 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.

He was born Feb. 23, 1947 in East St. Louis, Missouri to MIMI- Billie Marion (Ritter) (Earnshaw) Smith and Charles W. Earnshaw. They preceded him in death.

Born and raised in East St. Louis and Belleville, Illinois, he certainly left his mark on the world. His quick wit and sense of humor will be dearly missed. As PC incorrect as he was, he lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed living in the fast lane, driving fast cars & motorcycles, flying planes, hunting, shooting, anything that had to do with guns, spending time with his grandsons, working out, eating a really good steak & listening to his music. He shared a life & Love with Dawn & their beloved "T-Cup" Dog, Attila the Hunny. Tilly is a Mastiff. He often said that he wished more people could have at least half of the love they shared.

After spending many happy years together, he married the love of his life, Dawn Klopmeier on April 27, 2017. She survives. He is also survived by a blended family including his children, Lori A. Earnshaw, MD (Michael Casper), Charles W. Earnshaw III, Dawn's children, Suzanne M. Wheeler (Kurt Trevison) and Scott & (Tyler) Wheeler. He was Grandpa Chuck to Evan & Benjamin Casper, PawPaw Chuck to Aidan and Caleb Wheeler. Also surviving is a brother Keith (Maria) Earnshaw of Raleigh, NC; a niece Alexandra (Trace) Williams; his father-in-law and best friend, Leland Klopmeier of Bethalto; and many cousins and extended family.

There are no words to pay tribute to this Great Man. He started a large medical practice, Alton Internist Associates, in Alton in the 70s with med school class mates from SLU and friends, Larry Burch MD & Ed Blair MD. His blue jeans and cowboy boots soon became famous. He touched the lives of many people, doctors & their staff through that practice. He was appointed to the St. Louis Regional Airport board by his dear friend Don Sandidge, former Mayor of Alton, and at one time served as the Board's Chairman. He served on many other boards and committees in varying capacities. He was very proud of mentioning that he was a flight Dr. for The Missouri Air National Guard. Over the years he lectured and spoke for numerous drug companies, which he enjoyed very much and made many good friends. He was especially grateful to the drug reps that always came through when he wanted to offer a sample give-away for his patients.

Please know how much he cared for you as patients & friends. Let your love and respect for him continue through your thoughts, Prayers & shared memories.

As per his request (demand) and a promise made, cremation was carried out by Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights & there will be no services at this time.

Memorials may be made to Hope Rescue and Backstoppers.

