CHARLES ELLIS

GODFREY — Charles Harry Ellis, 85, died at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Born March 1, 1934 in Edwardsville, Illinois, he was the son of Gilbert and Adrienne (Grote) Ellis.

Mr. Ellis served with the U.S. Army in Korea as a combat engineer. He excelled in sports but especially in baseball. He loved trap shooting and sporting clays. In 2000 he retired from Operating Engineers Local 520 after over 55 years of service. On Nov. 11, 1956 he married the former Mary Elizabeth Cartwright at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, Illinois. She survives.

Also surviving are three sons, Dr. Mark Ellis of North Carolina, Michael Ellis (Jacelyn) of Shreveport, Louisiana, and Patrick Ellis of Alton, eight grandchildren, Alex, Rachael, Madelyn, Paul, Kelly, Bryan, Charles and Joshua Ellis, and one sister, Laverne Dorsey of Wood River, Illinois.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Rademacher and a step-father, Herman Radmacher.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, May 10 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 11. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the National . Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com