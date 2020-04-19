WOOD RIVER — Charles Frederick Ettling of Wood River, Illinois, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at 4:45 p.m. at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, Illinois.

Charles, the son of William and Anna (Charnisky) Ettling, was born December 1, 1932 in Witt, Illinois. He married Nancy Read on March 23, 1963; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Dr. Jeffery Ettling and wife Holly of Wichita, Kansas; Timothy Ettling of Bethalto, Illinois; Jill Smith and husband Lorin of East Alton, Illinois; and Brian Ettling of Hammond, Indiana; grandchildren Mallory Smith, Cody Smith, Timothy Smith, Emmalee Smith, Simon Bramblett and Ryan Bolanos; and siblings Bill and Margaret Ettling of Jackson, Missouri; Sharon Wiley of Chatham, Illinois; and Ed and Deana Ettling of Witt, Illinois.

Charles was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the Navy. He was a tool and die maker and retired from McDonnell Douglas/Boeing after working for 39 years. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and outdoorsman. Charles was a beloved husband, dad and grandpa that was always there to share a laugh, offer advice and help in any way he could. He will be dearly missed.

Private graveside services will be held.