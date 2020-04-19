Charles Ettling

Obituary
WOOD RIVER — Charles Frederick Ettling of Wood River, Illinois, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at 4:45 p.m. at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, Illinois.

Charles, the son of William and Anna (Charnisky) Ettling, was born December 1, 1932 in Witt, Illinois. He married Nancy Read on March 23, 1963; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Dr. Jeffery Ettling and wife Holly of Wichita, Kansas; Timothy Ettling of Bethalto, Illinois; Jill Smith and husband Lorin of East Alton, Illinois; and Brian Ettling of Hammond, Indiana; grandchildren Mallory Smith, Cody Smith, Timothy Smith, Emmalee Smith, Simon Bramblett and Ryan Bolanos; and siblings Bill and Margaret Ettling of Jackson, Missouri; Sharon Wiley of Chatham, Illinois; and Ed and Deana Ettling of Witt, Illinois.

Charles was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the Navy. He was a tool and die maker and retired from McDonnell Douglas/Boeing after working for 39 years. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and outdoorsman. Charles was a beloved husband, dad and grandpa that was always there to share a laugh, offer advice and help in any way he could. He will be dearly missed.

Private graveside services will be held.
Published in The Telegraph from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
