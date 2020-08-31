COTTAGE HILLS — Charles "Chuck" E. Freeman, Jr, 65, of Cottage Hills, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.

He was born on Aug. 20, 1955, the son of Charles E. and Delores (Danko) Freeman, Sr., both preceded him in death.

He married Annette M. Gould in East St. Louis, Missouri, on March 19, 1973.

Chuck is a Veteran of the United States Army and served in the United States Army. He retired in 2011 from Olin Corp, where he worked as a machinist.

Chuck enjoyed walking his dog, Fuzzy, being around old cars, especially at car shows, and anything that was "American". He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Along with his wife, Annette; he is survived by his daughters, Shannon (Rodney) Meier of Moro, Illinois, and Amanda (Michael) Reed of Cottage Hills; his siblings, Carolyn Bowers, Sandy Shelby, Robert Freeman, and John Freeman, all of Capron, Illinois; a grandson, Justin Reed of East Alton, Illinois; several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews; whom he loved dearly.

Services for the family will be private. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials can be made to Hope Pet Rescue in Godfrey and/or Wounded Warriors.

