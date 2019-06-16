EDWARDSVILLE — Charles Lee Gibson, 88, of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019.

He was born May 25, 1931 in Mitchell, Illinois, and was the owner of Gibson Appliance Repair and a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Edwardsville.

A memorial gathering will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019 with service at 4 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3825 Blackburn Road, Edwardsville with Jim Thome officiating. Memorial donations are suggested to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Irwin Chapel in Glen Carbon is serving the family.