TEXAS — Charles William "Bill" Gibson Jr., 75, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. A memorial will be held at a future date, when it is safe to travel.

Charles William Gibson Jr. (Bill) was born in Columbia, South Carolina, and spent some of his childhood moving with his family; including a memorable time in Alaska, before the family settled in Wood River, Illinois, where he grew up and graduated from Wood River High School in 1963.

After high school, he enrolled in the Army and after his first tour he was sent to Officer Candidate School where he graduated and was commissioned a 2nd Lt.

He was married to his beloved wife Melanie Latham in 1967, prior to doing a tour in Vietnam, from '67-'68; as well as four tours in Germany and several around the US before his retirement in 1990.

He received the Legion of Merit, among numerous other awards and medals.

During his time in the Army, he continued his education, earning a BGS from University of Nebraska, Omaha and a Masters in Political Science from University of Oklahoma.

After his retirement from the Army, he settled in Ft. Worth and then Arlington; then began a second career as the Executive Director of The Associated Locksmiths of America for many years before retiring for good.

However, he remained busy in retirement.

He volunteered at Arlington Charities, and was a member of the Pantego Lion's Club, The Ft. Worth and Arlington Chapters of the American Contract Bridge Association, and FUMC Arlington.

Bill would say his greatest legacy is his family.

He is survived by his siblings, Robert Gibson of Kirbyville, Missouri, and Donna Gibson of Pharr, Texas.

He leaves his wife of 52 years, Melanie Gibson.

He has two daughters, Julie Starr Gibson and Mary Elizabeth Gibson (Betsy).

His greatest joy in life was his two grandchildren, Charles William Gibson III (Liam) and Melanie Starr Gibson (Lanie).

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Arlington Charities or a local charity of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.stephenvillefh.com.