NEBO — Dr. Charles Don Guthrie, 79, of rural Nebo, Illinois, passed away Friday morning, Oct. 16, 2020 at his home.

Charles was born June 19, 1941 in Louisiana, Missouri, a son of Donald John and Florence I. Brown Guthrie.

He married Donna Marie Bott on Aug. 19, 1983 in Madison County, Illinois, and she survives.

Charles was a graduate of Pleasant Hill High School and received his Bachelors Degree and Masters Degrees from Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville and in 1988, he earned his Doctorate Degree from SIU-E.

Dr. Guthrie was a life long educator at Piasa Southwestern High School where he taught for 30 years and served as Principal at Medora Elementary for 10 of those years.

More recently he taught at Lincoln Land Community College in Jacksonville while also teaching at John Wood Community College at the Pittsfield and Perry campuses.

He was named an Illinois Master Teacher in 1981 and was the John Wood Community College Associate Faculty Member of the Year in 1999-2000.

Doc, as his friends called him, was an avid outdoorsman. He traveled the world turkey hunting and received "Grand Slam" and "World Slam" turkey hunting titles.

He and Donna made numerous trips driving to Alaska, fishing for sock eye salmon and bringing home a freezer full of fish to share with family and friends.

Doc also raised white-tail deer at his " Coop's Creek Deer Farm" near Belleview and was an accomplished photographer with "Flo-Don Studio" in Pleasant Hill.

Doc enjoyed a wide circle of friends and had many Facebook followers.

Survivors include his wife, Donna M. Guthrie of rural Nebo; two daughters, Sonya Marie (Keith) Moore of Yorkville, Illinois, and Tenna Lyn ( Mark) Depping of Los Angeles, California; two step-sons, Michael Thornton of Waterloo, Illinois, and Matthew April) Thornton of Springfield, Missouri; grandchildren, Rory James Guthrie ( Stevi) Moore of Yorkville, Abbigayle Elizabeth Depping of Los Angeles, and Nicholas, Sarah, Talon, Alexia and Zachary; a great-grandson, Levi James Guthrie Moore; a sister, Mary Beth ( Edward) Wilson of Washington, Missouri; and a niece, Rashelle Popinski of Brentwood, Missouri.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; and best friend, Jerry D. Springer.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, Oct. 22, at 11 a.m. at Crescent Heights Cemetery in Pleasant Hill, Illinois.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Lummis Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill.

Attendees are asked to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Memorials may be made to the Pleasant Hill Fire Department, the Calhoun County Ambulance District or to the charity or organization of the donor's choice.

Lummis Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill is handling the arrangements.