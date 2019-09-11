ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Charles Hammond, 61, born on Dec. 3, 1957, died on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, fighting a year-long battle against colon cancer at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Mourning him are his surviving relatives: his children, Charles Jr. and Sarah Hammond; his siblings, Diane Selhime and Aaron Hammond; his mother, Marilyn D (Crane) Hammond; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.

He was married to his wife Chin Hui on Dec. 7, 1983, until death separated them with her death on June 21, 2018. Shortly thereafter, he was diagnosed with colon cancer and fought on as a widower until his death. He will be missed as a skilled IT worker, a soldier, friend and most importantly, father by those remaining here on earth. Death no longer separates him, his wife or his sister. May he sit next to their side until the day of judgment proves them fit for the kingdom of Heaven.

His memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Edwardsville Meetinghouse for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Memorials may be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints fast offering fund to help those in need in the local community.

Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Paynic Home for Funerals may be found at www.paynicfh.com.