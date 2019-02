CHARLES HAMMONDS

ALTON — Charles W. Hammonds, 66, departed this life on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 1 at Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois, with Bishop Samuel E. White as the Eulogist.

Burial will take place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Monday, March 4 at 12:30 p.m.