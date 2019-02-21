CHARLES HEADLEY, SR.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Charles A. Headley, Sr. of Titusville, Florida passed on from this life on Feb. 2, 2019 at the age of 87.

He was born to Mark and Laura Headley in Hardin, Illinois on May 5, 1931. He was a graduate of Alton High School and Southern Illinois University. A devoted and compassionate father and husband, his 66-year marriage to Marilyn was the center and joy of his life.

Charles is also survived by son Charles, Jr. and wife Judy, daughter Jayne and husband Gary, and daughter Lynda; as well as seven grandchildren, Carolyn (to be married to Adam in May), Bradley and wife Audrey, Andrea (Jose), Kristen (Brandon), Ben (Amber), Brett, and Melissa.

Charles' commitment to his faith was foremost in his life. As a 55-year member of Main Street United Methodist Church he served in nearly all of the lay leadership roles as part of his commitment. In his later years, he enjoyed the online ministry of Highland Park Methodist Church in Dallas, Texas.

He had a lifelong passion for space technology including a 30-plus year engineering career at McDonnell Douglas (St. Louis, and Titusville) where he especially enjoyed the opportunity to contribute to the Gemini, Skylab, and Apollo programs which resulted in his receiving a NASA "Silver Snoopy" Award for professional excellence.

He was a meticulous craftsman in metal and wood, a competitive marksman and hunter, and a private pilot. He and Marilyn loved to cruise together as well as traveled to a number of other countries. He was a 32nd Degree Mason belonging to Franklin Lodge (Alton, Illinois). He would have received his 55-year pin of recognition this month. Charles was a 50-year member of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Orlando, Florida.

Always focused on the needs of others ahead of himself, he will be greatly missed by family and friends who loved him dearly.

Memorial gifts may be directed to either: Highland Park United Methodist Church, Dallas, TX, http://www.hpumc.org or to .