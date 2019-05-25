CHARLES HUGHES

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — Charles Hughes age 75, passed away at 9:32 a.m. Monday May 20, 2019 at home.

He was born October 21, 1943 in Alton, the son of Pearl & Cora (Arnold) Hughes.

He married Lily Hapgood on January 21, 1965 in Wood River and she preceded him in death on October 17, 2018.

The greatest love of his was his wife, Lily. He loved fishing, hunting mushrooms, playing lottery and a was an avid sports fan.

He is survived by five children, Patricia Breaux of Alton, William Hughes of Pennsylvania, Tina and Pete Morales of Texas, Bobby and Suzanne Hughes of Ellis Grove, IL and Michelle and Norman Finley of St. Mary, MO; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Hughes, and three siblings; Roy Hughes, Loretta Farmer, and Williard Hughes

Visitation will be held Tuesday May 28, 2019 from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton.

Burial will take place in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis with full military rites.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the 5A's

