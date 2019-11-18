GREENFIELD — Charles W. "Bill" Jennings, 91, of Greenfield, Illinois, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at Hallmark Nursing Home in Carlinville, Illinois. He was born Sept. 15, 1928 in Macoupin County to Homer and Nancy (Hagan) Jennings. He married Mary Newton, June 1, 1948 at the Fayette Baptist Church. She preceded him in death on March 20, 2015.

Surviving are two daughters, Mary Kay (deceased husband Ray) Ketchum of Carrollton and Barbara Tallman of Carlinville; one son, Charles E. "Chuck" Jennings of Greenfield; eight grandchildren, Ryan (Elizabeth) Ketchum, Cary (Karen) Ketchum, Jodi (Earl) Womas, Jaque Saffell, Allison (Bryan) Morehead, Noah Jennings, Marc Jennings, and Luke (Crystal) Jennings; 10 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, an infant sister, and a brother, Franklin Jennings.

Bill was a member of the First Baptist Church in Greenfield and longtime member of the local Masonic lodge. He farmed and then worked for the state of Illinois in the Secretary of State's office. He enjoyed reading the comics, mowing the yard, going out to eat, and attending his church. He especially loved spending time with family.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the First Baptist Church north of Greenfield.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of memorial service. Interment will follow at the Oak Wood cemetery north of Greenfield. Memorials are suggested to the Greenfield First Baptist Church.

The Shields-Bishop Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences can be left at shields-bishopfh.com.