MORO — Charles H. Kassing, 71, of Moro, Illinois, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Care Center at Center Grove in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Charlie was born on Jan. 9, 1949 in East St. Louis, Illinois, the son of Charles and Lois (Surber) Kassing. He married Rita K. Frillman on Nov. 7, 1970 at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto, Illinois.

He was a District Sales Manager for Purina for 40 years. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. Charlie raised cattle and hay for many years. He also loved his John Deere tractors, crappie fishing, hunting, camping, making people laugh and his dog, Sadie. Charlie also loved to spend time with his family and friends, especially his children and grandchildren.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Rita; his children, Kim (Scott) Griffith of Bethalto and David (Gina) Kassing of Worden, Illinois; his mother-in-law, Jean Frillman of Bethalto; a sister, Karen Sue (Bob) Szegedy of Collinsville, Illinois; a brother-in-law, Jim Hazzard of Glen Carbon, Illinois; five grandchildren, Kate, Alex, Megan, Levi and Wyatt; as well as several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a step-father who raised him, Frank Merkel; a sister, Charlotte Hazzard; and a father-in-law, Lloyd Frillman.

Due to Covid-19 distancing regulations, a drive thru visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.

The family will be around the building, so you can express your sympathy, we ask you please do not stop for long periods of time, to keep the traffic flowing.

There will be memorial envelopes for those who wish to leave one. Please be sure to enter the parking lot and follow the path we have marked.

A private graveside service, officiated by Pastor Kale Hanson, will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Zion Lutheran Church and School.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.