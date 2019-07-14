MORO — Charles E. Lands, 83, passed away at 5:17 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born Feb. 14, 1936 in Equality, Illinois, he was the son of John E. and Wilma H. (Joyner) Lands.

Charles and the former Joyce Franklin were married Nov. 5, 1977. She passed away Nov. 17, 2016. He worked as a boilermaker for Local #363.

Survivors include three daughters, Christy (Art) Andrews of Bethalto, Patricia (Dante) Ikerman of East Alton, and Lisa (Tom) Hastetter of Evansville, IN; 16 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and three sisters, Helen Fulks of Alton, Barbara Reiske of Cottage Hills, and Sharlotte (Fred) Bryant, of Rosewood Heights.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; three sons, Barry, Jerry, and Thomas Lands; and a sister, Shirley Dilback.

Charles made a gift of his body to Washington University School of Medicine.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life at New Witness Fellowship Church in Meadowbrook from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, 19, 2019.

