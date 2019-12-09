GLEN CARBON — Charles W. McIlvoy, age 80, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, Illinois. Charlie was born on June 3, 1939 in Granite City, Illinois, a son of the late Willis McIlvoy and Grace (Thomas) McIlvoy.

Charlie proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. On Sept. 21, 1963, Charlie married Laura Lee McPhail, the love of his life in St. Louis, Missouri. Laura passed away on Aug. 15, 2019.

Charlie was a faithful member of First United Presbyterian Church in Granite City. He was also a member of the Rotary Club in Granite City. He retired as an industrial engineer after 38 years of dedicated service from Granite City Steel. Charlie was a gifted singer, and he enjoyed singing with the Ambassadors of Harmony in St. Charles, Missouri. Charlie loved working with his hands. He enjoyed restoring antique cars and woodworking. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, whom he loved dearly. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents and wife, Charlie was preceded in death by three sisters, Louise Kovar, Thelma Hand and Viola Schweiger; grandson, Luke Blackford; and by a son-in-law, Michael Mathews.

He is survived by his loving daughters, Mary Ellen Mathews and Melissa (Bryan) Blackford; dear sisters, Sharon (Wally) Malles and Janet (Grant) Takmajian; proud grandfather to Kimberlee Mathews and John Smallwood; beloved cat, Ellie; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Memorial visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at First United Presbyterian Church, 2160 Delmar Avenue, Granite City.

In celebration of his life, memorial services will follow at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the church with Rev. Jennifer Warren Hauser officiating.

Private family interment will be held at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.

Memorial donations may be given to First Presbyterian Church of Granite City. Donations will be accepted at the church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.