Charles Meisner

JERSEYVILLE — Charles Vincent Meisner, 90, died at 3:20 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Jersey County, Illinois on Oct. 9, 1929, and was the son of the late Henry and Ida Lena (Hoehn) Meisner.

Charlie was born, worked, raised his family and passed away on the farm that he so cherished. He tirelessly worked the ground day and night in order to raise his family, and was able to ride his tractor for the last time just over a week ago.

He also was employed at a rural mail carrier for many years through the Jerseyville Post Office, which was a perfect fit for him, as he knew no strangers, and the route sometimes took a little longer than necessary with his gift of conversation.

He graduated in 1947 from Jersey Township High School, and he proudly served his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was very active in the Jersey County community and was a longtime member of the American Legion Post #492, Jersey County Fair Board, Tri County Shorthorn Association, Rural Mail Carrier Association, Knights of Columbus (where he volunteered many years for Sunday night bingo), and was a former leader for the Jersey County 4-H.

He married the former Helen Elaine Schaefer on Dec. 29, 1951 at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville, and together they shared 49 years of marriage prior to her death on June 30, 2001.

Surviving are his seven children and their spouses, Carolyn Meisner of Jerseyville, Carl Meisner of Virginia, Theresa and Butch McGowen, Marilyn and Dennis Brunaugh all of Jerseyville, John and Donna Meisner and Joan and Marcus Schaefer all of Piasa, and Louis Meisner of Jerseyville; 16 grandchildren and their spouses, Jacalyn Meisner of Farmer City, Garrett Meisner of Jerseyville, Greta Meisner of Oklahoma City, Kari and Justin Hart of St. Jacob, Nathan and Sarah Brunaugh of Jerseyville, Justin Brunaugh of Brighton, Ryan and Lauren Brunaugh, and Ashley and James Wadlow all of Jerseyville, Jacob Meisner of Princeville, Kayla and Spencer DeUel of Jerseyville, Rachel Meisner of Hillsboro, Tim Schaefer of Manhattan, New York, Brian and Ashley Schaefer of Louisville, Kentucky, Jennifer and Justin Cottingham of Alton, and Chase Meisner and Logan Meisner both of Jerseyville; and 11 great-grandchildren with two on the way.

In addition to his parents and his wife he was preceded in death by an infant daughter and two sisters, Mildred Busker and Mary Corlas.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville, with Father Hiland Smith and Martin Smith officiating. Burial will be in the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville, with the Jerseyville American Legion Post 492 conducting military graveside rites.

In lieu of any flowers and plants, memorials may be given to St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic Schools in Jerseyville, BJC Hospice or to Masses in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL, 62052.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.