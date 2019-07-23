CHARLES MEYER

ROXANA — Charles L. Meyer, Jr., passed away at 12:36 a.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his residence. He was born on May 25, 1961, in Granite City, Illinois, the son of Charles L. and Judy (Welshan) Meyer, Sr. of South Roxana, Illinois.

He married Dianna Pruetzel on Dec. 11, 1987, in Wood River, Illinois and she survives. Other survivors include three daughters and two sons in law: Hayley and Brent Zirkelbach of Bethalto, Ashley and Seth Fink of Wood River, Mandy Meyer of Godfrey, Illinois, one grandson: Dean Andrew Fink, four sisters and brothers in law: Cheryl and Greg Carpenter of Wood River, LouAnn and Jim McFarlane of Godfrey, Jennifer and Kenneth Yates of Worden, Illinois, Marsha and her husband: Scott Edwards who he considered to be his beloved brother of Bunker Hill, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other extended friends.

Charles was employed at US Steel in Granite City as an operator for over twenty years. He was a member of the 1st United Methodist Church in East Alton, Illinois. Charles loved to shoot guns, make his own bullets, collect guns, knives, and teaching his family how to shoot guns. He was a six year veteran of the United States Army and served in Germany for eighteen months.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandma: Lucille Farris and his paternal grandparents: Matthew and Mildred Meyer.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 25 at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Private inurnment will be at Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis.

Memorials are suggested to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and will be accepted at the funeral home.

