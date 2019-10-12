SHIPMAN — Charles "Joe" Niebrand, 71, of Shipman, Illinois, died at his residence on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at 2:40 p.m.

He was born May 5, 1948, in Litchfield, Illinois, to Frank Gregory Niebrand & Amelia Catherine (Tiona) Niebrand. He married Janet (Snyders) Niebrand on Oct. 9, 1971 in Grafton, Illinois. He was a retired administrator for National Guard. Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Army after having served during Vietnam.

He is survived by his spouse, Janet Niebrand of Shipman, Illinois; children, Teresa (Darren) Dankenbring of Shipman, Illinois, and Michael (Amy) Niebrand of Dorchester, Illinois; grandchildren, Collin Dankenbring, Colby Dankenbring, Ethan Niebrand and Evan Niebrand; sisters, Catherine (Dennis) Nobbe of Glen Carbon, Illinois, and Ann Marie (Roger) Parr of Mason City, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews. Charles was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Frank Niebrand, Jr.

Friends may call on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill, Illinois from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Memorial services are Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, Illinois with Father Michael Haag officiating. Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery, Bunker Hill, Illinois. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Hospital, Dorchester Volunteer Fire Department or Donor's Choice.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, Illinois is in charge of the arrangements.