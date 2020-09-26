1/
Charles Price
1929 - 2020
SPRINGFIELD — Charles S. Price 91, of Springfield, Missouri, and formerly of Roxana, Illinois, passed away Sept. 24, 2020 in Springfield.

He was born April 5, 1929 in the Community of Small, Beaufort, Co. North Carolina to Charlie S. and Fannie (Rowe) Price.

He graduated from Aurora, N.C. High School in May of 1947 and lived and worked in North Carolina until Feb. 1951, when he moved to Granite City, Illinois, due to very little work at the time in North Carolina.

He married Phyllis Jean Widdows June 12, 1953 in Madison, Illinois.

He worked for one year at American Steel Foundry and then services stations.

He owned and operated services stations from 1954 to 1959, when he joined the State Farm Insurance Company. Charles worked as an agent for State farm for 32 years retiring in Aug. of 1991.

He is survived by his two daughters, Laura L. (Troy) Armstrong and Phyllis Jane Donner; grandchildren, Chris Smith of Fountain, North Carolina, Rebecca D. (Robert) Wilson of Hobgood, North Carolina, Stacy M. Westlung of Grand Junction, and Sarah A. Gurrero of Grand Junction; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lilliam Price; and two brothers, Vernon Lee Price and Benjamin D. Price.

Private burial was held at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, Illinois, entrusted with professional services.

Online guestbook available at wwwpaynic.fh.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
