Charles Rudd

ROXANA — Charles Lee Rudd, 64, passed away at 10:22 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on April 14, 1956, son of Charles and Vivian Rudd.

Charles was married to Sherri Dixon-Rudd, they spent 20 plus years together and she survives.

Together they had two children a son, Joshua and a daughter, Jenna both at home.

Charles also had four surviving children from a previous marriage, Brett, Terry, Bryan (Torzetta), and a daughter Toni; nine grandchildren; two brothers, Richard and David; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Marilyn Chronister, Barbara and John Moore; a very special cousin, Virginia Clifton; along with many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Charles worked as an LPN for over 20 years at Elmwood Nursing and Rehab.

He loved to paint, do yard work, watching his kids play sports and keeping his car clean and waxed. He was an animal lover.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Charles Jr.; his brothers, Butch, Mike, and Gene; his sisters, Sarah and Jean; and two grandchildren, James and Charles.

In celebration of his life, private services will be held. Due to the current COVID – 19 restrictions, face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

Private family burial will be at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana, Illinois.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pitchford Funeral Home
2555 Vaughn Road
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 259-6462
