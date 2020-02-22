GODFREY — Reverend Charles M. Schwaab, 86, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Born Aug. 10, 1933 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Charles W. and Helen (Crause) Schwaab.

He served in the U.S. Army and was active with the Salvation Army and the Colonial Fife & Drum Corps. Reverend Schwaab was a Methodist minister serving in churches in Elsah, Hartford and Grace United Methodist Church in Alton. On June 10, 1955 he married Marjorie E. Barnett at Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton. She survives.

Also surviving is a daughter, Dawn Seehausen (Bob) of Fenton, Missouri; a son, Charles "Monty" Jr. (Rebecca) of Alton; five grandchildren, Alexis Hoeft, Andrew Seehausen, Nick Seehausen, Charlie Schwaab, and Christal Schwaab; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Francis Winfree (Frank) of Kansas City, Missouri.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a sister.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton.

Memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

