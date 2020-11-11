1/1
Charles Seehausen Jr.
WOOD RIVER — Charles D. Seehausen, Jr., 40, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

Born Feb. 29, 1980 in Wood River, Illinois, he was a son of Charles D. Seehausen, Sr. and Julie Huch.

Charlie worked as a forklift driver for Geodis in Edwardsville, Illinois.

He was very good with kids and enjoyed playing with his children as well as being a great uncle to his nieces and nephews.

Survivors include his father, Charles Seehausen, Sr. of Roxana, Illinois; his mother, Julie Huch of Wood River; his children, Cassidy Seehausen (and her mother Randal Grun), Rhylin and Noah Neal; three sisters, Amy (Nathan) Ziegler of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, Katie (Josh) Humiston of Grafton, Illinois, and Theresa Seehausen of Roxana; his grandmother, Rose Huch of Wood River; along with his brother, Tommy Seehausen of East Alton, Illinois.

The family will hold a private service.

Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-5320
