WOOD RIVER — Charles D. Seehausen, Jr., 40, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

Born Feb. 29, 1980 in Wood River, Illinois, he was a son of Charles D. Seehausen, Sr. and Julie Huch.

Charlie worked as a forklift driver for Geodis in Edwardsville, Illinois.

He was very good with kids and enjoyed playing with his children as well as being a great uncle to his nieces and nephews.

Survivors include his father, Charles Seehausen, Sr. of Roxana, Illinois; his mother, Julie Huch of Wood River; his children, Cassidy Seehausen (and her mother Randal Grun), Rhylin and Noah Neal; three sisters, Amy (Nathan) Ziegler of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, Katie (Josh) Humiston of Grafton, Illinois, and Theresa Seehausen of Roxana; his grandmother, Rose Huch of Wood River; along with his brother, Tommy Seehausen of East Alton, Illinois.

The family will hold a private service.

