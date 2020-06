Or Copy this URL to Share

ALTON — Charles David Skelton, 63, of Alton, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



