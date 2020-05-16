BATCHTOWN — Charles W Snyder, 84, of Batchtown, Illinois, went to his final resting place on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at home with his family by his side after his year long battle with cancer. Charlie was born on Feb. 2, 1936 in Batchtown, the son of Peter and Mary (Pohlman) Snyder. He married Linda Klocke on Aug. 22, 1981. Charlie was a member of St. Barbara's Church in Batchtown. He enjoyed playing fast pitch softball while growing up in Batchtown. He retired as a foreman from Laclede Steel after 36 years. Charlie also enjoyed fishing and watching sporting events that his children and grandchildren participated in. In addition to his wife Linda; Charlie is survived by four sons and two daughters, Jeff (Terry) Snyder, Brad (Cindy) Klocke, Monica (Jeff) Squier, Peggy (Mike) Hagen, John Snyder, and Aaron Snyder; 18 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; Charlie also leaves behind a brother, Bob Snyder; a sister, Mary (Bruce) Fareholtz; two sister-in-laws, Ida Snyder and Betty (David) Strasser; three brothers-in-law, Larry (Marcia) Klocke, Terry (Mary Lu) Klocke and Keith (Hope) Klocke; and mother-in-law, Ellen Klocke. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Carol; father and mother in-law, Jack and Gert Caselton; father-in-law, Raymond Klocke; one grandchild, Mary Snyder; four brothers, August, Bill, Jake and Butch Snyder; two sisters, Eleanor Bishop and Anna Mae Kuhlman. A carcade visitation will take place on Friday, May 15, from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Gress Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels, Illinois. Private graveside services will take place Saturday, May 16, at St. Barbara's Cemetery in Batchtown. Memorials may be made to St. Barbara's Cemetery or Calhoun Ambulance. An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 16 to May 17, 2020.