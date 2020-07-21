1/
Charles Soper
1934 - 2020
TEXAS — Charles L. Soper, 85, passed from this life on Friday, July 17, 2020 in Keller, Texas, after a short illness. He was born Sept. 22, 1934 in Bunker Hill, Illinois.

He was formerly a resident of Alton, Illinois, where he attended Alton Senior High and later began his 32 year career with McDonnel Douglas/Boeing as an electrician. He retired in Dec. of 1996.

He was a member of First Christian Church, Florissant, Missouri.

He is survived by his sister, Pam Reynolds and brother-in-law, Jim of Idaho Falls, Idaho; his children, Vicky Seaton (David) of Ft. Worth, Texas, Donna Hofbauer (Joe) of Panama City, Florida, and Don Soper (Rebecca) of Lexington, South Carolina.

He was also blessed with five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by his wife, Shirley.

Services will be held at Hutchens Funeral Home in Florissant at 1:30, Wednesday, July 22, with family being available at 1 p.m.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
01:00 PM
Hutchens Mortuary
JUL
22
Service
01:30 PM
Hutchens Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 831-3100
