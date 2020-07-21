TEXAS — Charles L. Soper, 85, passed from this life on Friday, July 17, 2020 in Keller, Texas, after a short illness. He was born Sept. 22, 1934 in Bunker Hill, Illinois.

He was formerly a resident of Alton, Illinois, where he attended Alton Senior High and later began his 32 year career with McDonnel Douglas/Boeing as an electrician. He retired in Dec. of 1996.

He was a member of First Christian Church, Florissant, Missouri.

He is survived by his sister, Pam Reynolds and brother-in-law, Jim of Idaho Falls, Idaho; his children, Vicky Seaton (David) of Ft. Worth, Texas, Donna Hofbauer (Joe) of Panama City, Florida, and Don Soper (Rebecca) of Lexington, South Carolina.

He was also blessed with five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by his wife, Shirley.

Services will be held at Hutchens Funeral Home in Florissant at 1:30, Wednesday, July 22, with family being available at 1 p.m.