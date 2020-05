Or Copy this URL to Share



GRANITE CITY — Charles Thomas Tinsley, 91, of Granite City, died at 6:49 a.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Fountain View Manor in Granite City. Services are private due to COVID-19 restrictions. Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com

