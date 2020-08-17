1/1
Charles Turner
HARDIN — Charles Edward Turner, 77, formerly of Wood River, Illinois, passed away 2:10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab Center.

Born March 13, 1943 in Gideon, Missouri, he was the son of Marion and Alma G. (Craduck) Turner.

A Vietnam army veteran, he worked as a driver for J.B. Hunt and Covenant Transport for over 35 years before retiring in 1998.

He married Bonnie Scarmeos. She survives.

Surviving also are three daughters, Tammy (Richard) Robertson, Darla Turner (companion, Mark Harbers), and Rita Martin (fiance', Brian Dampier); eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Michael Turner and Tony Turner; and two sisters, Emma Redstone and Patricia Overfelt.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Carlton Turner, Jr; and a sister, Pauline Gribbel.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Walter McCaslin will officiate.

Burial will be Friday, Aug. 21 in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
