BETHALTO — Francis "Frank" Weishaupt, 94, passed away at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Eunice Smith in Alton.

He was born on July 9, 1925 in Carrollton, the son of Frank and Elizabeth (Alben) Weishaupt. Frank married Anna Stewart on Aug. 15, 1969 in Alton. She passed away in December 1997.

He worked for Olin Corporation as an adjustor for 34 years and retired in 1987. Frank was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto and enjoyed gardening and going to the Cottage Hills Post and the Wood River Post.

He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Cherris (Dana) Neunaber of Bethalto and Annette (Mike) Cain of Gainsville, Florida; a son and daughter-in-law, David (Denise) Weishaupt of Cottage Hills; two grandchildren, Brian (Michelle) Neunaber and Tracy (Matt) Wiggenhorn; three great-grandchildren; two stepchildren, Patrick (Kathy) Helgen of Bethalto and Gregory (Sadie) Helgen of Rosewood Heights; and three sisters and a brother-in-law, Mary Kallal of Dow, Juliann (Gene) Menke Underhill of Bethalo, and Wilma Krysl of Batchtown.

Frank was preceded in death by a son and daughter-in-law, Vincent andcky Weishaupt; a brother and sister-in-law, Edgar (Connie) Weishaupt; and a brother-in-law, Bob Kallal.

Visitation will be 4-6 pm Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Fr. Tom Liebler officiating. rivate burial will be held at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace School. nline condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.