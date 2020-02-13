ALTON — Charles R. West, 82, died at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born June 24, 1937 in Wichita, Kansas, he was the son of Benjamin H. and Keitha (Cochleisure) West.

Mr. West served in the Illinois National Guard and was a member of the Godfrey First United Methodist Church. He was the owner/operator of Chuck West Insurance Agency since 1981 and worked for Prudential Insurance Company for 50 years. Chuck was a member of many civic organizations. He was a past president of the Illinois Life Underwriters Association, a board member of the United Methodist Village, a member of the North Alton Godfrey Business Council and a member of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club.

Surviving are four children, Charles David West (Lisa) of St. Charles, Missouri, Cathy Randzzo (Jim) of O'Fallon, Missouri, Diana Eiskant (Kenneth) of St. Jacob, Illinois, and Craig West (Tracy Pace) of Collinsville, Illinois; also surviving are seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; a brother, Thomas West (Helen) of Gore, Oklahoma; a sister, Keitha Faye Rodger of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and half brother, John West of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; a special friend, Mary Jane Berry of Godfrey, Illinois; and his former wife, Carol A. West of Collinsville, Illinois.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Rodney West; a sister, Leitha West; and his former wife and mother of his children, Judith Ann West.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Gent Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Godfrey First United Methodist Church.

Reverend Don Long will and Reverend Jay Hanscom officiate. Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to the Godfrey First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.

