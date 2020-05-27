ALTON — Pastor Charles S. "Chas" West, 73, of Alton, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born on May 27, 1946 in East St. Louis, Illinois, to John E. and Lydia (Kiphart) West. They preceded him in death. He married Kay (Onstott) West on Feb. 25, 1967 in East St. Louis. Pastor Chas was Pastor of three different churches for almost 40 years. His first church was Rosemont Baptist Church Washington Park, Illinois, which is now Towerview Baptist Church Shiloh, Illinois. He also served as Pastor at First Baptist Church Casey, Illinois, and First Baptist Church Bethalto Illinois. He is survived by his wife, Kay; two daughters and son-in-law, Kristin West and Kimberly and Matt Lehnen; grandchildren, Mary and Zack Lehnen, all of Bethalto; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael and Sandy West of Saratoga, California and John and Robin West of Chandler, Arizona; sister-in-law, Carolyn Buchholz of Bethalto, IL; seven nephews and two nieces, along with their families. During his years as a Pastor, he was able to minister to many people in their time of need and also celebrate with them in the happy times. He loved to travel, tell "bad" jokes, root for the St. Louis Cardinals, and go out to dinner with his family and friends. A private family service will be held. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may go to his first church, Towerview Baptist Church 2401 Lebanon Ave Shiloh IL 62221. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 27 to May 28, 2020.