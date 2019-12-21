Charles Woodward (1933 - 2019)
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paynic Home for Funerals
Rosewood Heights, IL
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Paynic Home for Funerals
Rosewood Heights, IL
Obituary
EDWARDSVILLE — Charles "Charley" P. Woodward, 86, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Eden Village in Edwardsville.

He was born June 9, 1933 in Rush Hill, Missouri. He was retired from Laclede Steel after 27 years of service. Charley was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of the Wood River Masonic Lodge #1062 AF & AM. He enjoyed boating, camping and gardening in his free time.

He is survived by two sons, Andy Woodward of Rosewood Heights and Tony (Stacey) Woodward of Rosewood Heights; a daughter, Barb (Art) Deck of Worden; six grandchildren, Amanda (Rick) Skiff, Sarah (Jim) Mather, Charles Brian Woodward, Brandy (Phillip) Spraggs, Vincent (Cara) Woodward and Larrisa Bosche; great-grandchildren, Grace and Richard Skiff, Dakota Mather, Jasper and Daphine Woodward, Julie, Vickie, Damian and Zachary Spraggs; great-great-grandchild, Oliver; and two brothers, Bill Woodward of Alton and Richard (Judy) Woodward of Edwardsville.

He was preceded in death by his father, Hardy Woodward; his mother, Lucille (Oppers) Woodward; his wife, Lois (Churchwell) Woodward; and his sister, Sally Halford.

Visitation will is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday with Pastor Hardy Woodward officiating. Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana. Memorials can be made to the . Online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
