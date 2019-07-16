CHARLES ZUMWALT

EDWARDSVILLE — Charles "Charlie" R. Zumwalt, 86, of Bethalto, Illinois, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.

He was born on Feb. 14, 1933, in Elsberry, Missouri, the son of Ora and Mable (Hammer) Zumwalt. He married Meredith Gilbert on May 18, 1952 in Wood River, Illinois. She preceded him in death on June 18, 2016.

Charles and his wife owned and operated the 7-11 stores in Wood River, East Alton and St. Louis. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Wood River. He gave his time and talents, working tirelessly at the church.

He is survived by his children, Gregory and JoAnn Zumwalt of Brighton, Illinois, Mark and Beth Ann Zumwalt of Godfrey, Diane and Robert Buttry of Edwardsville, and Linda King and Chuck Hatcher of East Alton; grandchildren, Nathaniel Zumwalt, Travis Zumwalt and Heather Haney, Wayne and Lindsay Zumwalt, Katelynn and Blake Schrumpf, Jess and Lanie Buttry, Brett Buttry, Nicholas and Amanda King, Eric and Brittany King, Justin Hatcher and Johnny Kowalis; great-grandchildren, Dax and Paisley Buttry, Hope Buttry, Landon King, Penelope King, Heather and Drake King, Bradley and Lucas Schrumpf, Wyatt and Wesley Zumwalt, Hayden Zumwalt; and a brother-in-law, Gerald Gilbert.

Along with his parents, and wife, Meredith, he was preceded in death by a sister, Alberta (Zumwalt) Laird.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 18 at the funeral home. Pastor Joe Scheets will officiate.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to First Methodist Church in Wood River and/or Hospice of Southern Illinois.

Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalschaaf.c