Charlie Love

ALTON — Charlie James Love was born on Sept. 19, 1931 in Dexter, Missouri, to Ellis and Gennie Love.

He attended Willow Oak School in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

He served honorably in the United States Army, serving in the Korean War and he was also stationed in London England; where he was blessed to witness the Coronation of World-Reknown Queen Elizabeth II on June 2, 1953 at Westminster Abbey, London.

Charlie retired from Aerospace Giant McDonnell-Douglas in 1997 after 30 years of dedicated employment.

Charlie was united in Holy Matrimony to Linnie Marie Alexander in 1956, nearly 64 years ago. To this union two sons were birthed, Charles Dewayne Love Sr. and Steven John Love I.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Linnie Marie Love; two sons, Charles (Crystal) Love and Steven Love; One Sister, Ethel Eddington of Grandview, Missouri; four grandsons, Charles D. Love, Jr., Christopher (Andrea) Love, Steven J. Love II, and Antywon Moore: four granddaughters, Cara L. Love, Rianna M. Love, Tasha L. Haynes, and Brittney L. Shorter; two great-granddaughters, Lauryn L. Love and Brooklyn S. Love; he also leaves a host of brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Charlie had several hobbies, with his favorites being hunting, working on cars, baseball, basketball, and football.

Football just may have been his favorite, as he often treated Linnie and his boys to High School games on Friday nights, College games on Saturday afternoons, and Professional games on Sunday afternoons.

He loved children, often setting up shop in his own yard to appease the children of the neighborhood. Word spread quickly and Charlie would have that same infectious smile on his face as he worked on bikes for children seemingly all over Alton.

He was also known to possess a mean and magical roll of duct tape, fixing anything one could imagine with his "rigging" skills. And boy did he spoil Linnie. She would often turn in early because she knew Charlie had her back with her favorite snack of fried sausage with a shard of bread and the drink of her choice.

Charlie has been described by many as a man whom everybody just loved and you never heard a negative word about his marriage, his family, or him personally. He loved to hear a funny joke, clean of course, and he would do anything for anybody.

The Love family and their friends rarely needed towing or mechanical services because Charlie was a Certified Mechanic and he always had a can or two of gasoline on the premises, coming to the rescue of those of us who unexpectedly ran out of gas or got stuck on the side of the road. He needed a C on his chest standing for Charlie or an S because he was our Superman.

God called him from labor to reward on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 resting at home with his wife, two sons, and a grandson home with him.

Rest In Peace Charlie, until we meet again. Well Done Good and Faithful Servant.

Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.