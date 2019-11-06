SOUTH ROXANA — Charlotte Melba Carlton, 99, died at 12:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois, her twin daughters were by her side.

Born in New York on Oct. 28, 1920.

She married Floyd Carlton on Oct. 28, 1938 in Wood River, Illinois. He preceded her in death. They shared a wonderful life in Hartford, Connecticut, raising their family.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hartford for over 70 years. She served as a Deaconess, and held an office with the American Baptist Women's Ministries.

She worked as a pastry cook for the Hartford School District in the 1950's, later she graduated from The School for Hair Styling in Alton and opened her own beauty shop in her home.

Surviving are twin daughters, Judy Carlton Ballard of Wood River and Joan Carlton (Eugene) Biciocchi of South Roxana, Illinois; nine grandchildren, Greg Ballard of Stephenville, Texas, Ryan (Stacey) Ballard of Alton, Shelly (Jon) Devore of Lexington, Illinois, Tony (Denise) Biciocchi of Hellertown, Pennsylvania, Cindi (Mike) Martin of Hartford, Mike (Anna) Biciocchi of Alton, Steve (Misty) Biciocchi of Alton, Jeff (Lisa) Kirkunis of Stratford, New Jersey, and Kathleen (Bill) McCurry of Carrollton, Texas; 17 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

A daughter, Betty Carlton Stegman; son-in-law, Gary Ballard; and infant grandson, Rodney Ballard preceded her in death.

Private funeral services for her immediate family are at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Rev. Ron Wenzel will officiate.

Burial will be in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the First Baptist Church of Hartford or BJC Hospice of Alton.