Charlotte Deardeuff

COTTAGE HILLS — Charlotte Jean Deardeuff, 87, passed away at 8:47am on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at University Nursing and Rehab in Edwardsville.

She was born on October 31, 1932, in Alton, the daughter of the late William L. and Muriel A. (Daniels) Harshbarger. She married Harold "Gene" Deardeuff on June 16, 1951, in Arkansas, and he preceded her in death on December 14, 1983.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Steve Burkett of St. Peters, Missouri; a son and his companion, Jeffrey Deardeuff and Susan King of Wood River; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Deardeuff of Bethalto; several grandchildren; several great grandchildren; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Janet Lewis of Cottage Hills, Ruth and Denver Hardesty of Godfrey, and Nancy Staples of Eudora, Kansas; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Charlotte was formerly employed at Owens-Illinois Glass Works as a packer and later employed at Olin. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, sewing, reading, and loved watching John Wayne movies. She was a longtime member of the Godfrey Church of Christ.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death in by three sons: Roger, William, and Michael. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter: Kaitlin Coughlin, and five brothers: Donald, Kenny, Richard, Charlie, and Jerry.

Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, the family requests face masks be worn and proper social distancing be observed. In celebration of her life, private visitation and funeral services will be held. Burial will be at Short Cemetery in Cottage Hills.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.