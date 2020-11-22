SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA — Charlotte Mae Duffy, 86, passed away in Scottsdale, Arizona on November 14, 2020.

Charlotte was born in Cato, Wisconsin on March 25, 1934. She was the third born of four children to Edwin and Blanche Gruenke. Growing up in the Green Bay area, her family worked in farming. She graduated from Valders High School.

Charlotte's vibrant smile and sweet personality will be sadly missed but not forgotten. Charlotte was a natural green thumb and managed her garden and her plants indoors and in the yard. Her passion with pets and their friendship grew larger over the years. She leaves behind her beloved dachshund Sparky. She enjoyed socializing and playing golf.

Charlotte married Bill Duffy on September 24, 1955. Bill was employed with AT&T and over the years relocated the family from Madison, Wisconsin to Cincinnati, Ohio and then to Alton and later to Naperville.Years after Bill's death, Charlotte remarried to Lee Warren on January 8, 1997. Upon arriving to Arizona in 1997, she enjoyed the desert and great Arizona sunshine. She lived there 23 years.

Survivors include her husband Lee Warren of Scottsdale, Arizona, son Mark (Jani) Duffy of Scottsdale Arizona, sister Janice Gamble of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, brother Chester Gruenke of Waterford, Wisconsin.

Memorials may be given in Charlotte's honor to the Arizona Humane Society where she was a regular contributor.