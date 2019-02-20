Obituary
BUNKER HILL — Charlotte Edith Moulton, 100, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, died at 9:38 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Heritage Health of Gillespie, Illinois. Friends may call on Friday, Feb. 22 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services are Saturday, Feb. 23 at 1:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church in Bunker Hill. Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to First Congregational Church. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
