Charlotte Nelson
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WOOD RIVER — Charlotte June Nelson, 83, passed away 6:27 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Bethalto, Illinois, on Dec. 17, 1936, she was the daughter of Henry Lee and Arminta (Churchman) Badman.

On Jan. 14, 1957 in Wood River, Illinois, she married Robert Nelson, Sr. He survives.

Surviving also are sons, Robert Nelson, Jr. of East Alton, Illinois, and Jeffrey (Rhonda) Nelson of Roxana, Illinois; daughters, Karen (Marvin) Matlack of Alton, and Denise (Josh) Carter of Staunton, Illinois; five grandchildren, Robert Nelson, Amber Legate, Ashley Legate, Alisha Wiscombe and Zachary Carter; and 11 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Donna McCormick and Lillie Page.

Private services and burial will be held on Friday, June 12, at Woodland Hill Cemetery.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved