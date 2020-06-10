WOOD RIVER — Charlotte June Nelson, 83, passed away 6:27 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Bethalto, Illinois, on Dec. 17, 1936, she was the daughter of Henry Lee and Arminta (Churchman) Badman.

On Jan. 14, 1957 in Wood River, Illinois, she married Robert Nelson, Sr. He survives.

Surviving also are sons, Robert Nelson, Jr. of East Alton, Illinois, and Jeffrey (Rhonda) Nelson of Roxana, Illinois; daughters, Karen (Marvin) Matlack of Alton, and Denise (Josh) Carter of Staunton, Illinois; five grandchildren, Robert Nelson, Amber Legate, Ashley Legate, Alisha Wiscombe and Zachary Carter; and 11 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Donna McCormick and Lillie Page.

Private services and burial will be held on Friday, June 12, at Woodland Hill Cemetery.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.