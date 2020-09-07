Charlotte Simms

GODFREY — Charlotte Ann Simms, 84, left her earthly home and was reunited with the love of her life, Latham Simms, at 1:23 am, Monday, August 31, 2020, at OSF St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton.

Charlotte was born in Alton, on February 16, 1936, the daughter of Tobias and Thelma (Meyer) Figge.

On September 25, 1954 she married her high school sweetheart, Latham Simms at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Wood River. Together they raised three sons and one daughter.

Charlotte worked at Federal Steel and Erection Company as an accountant from 1954-2005. She was an avid reader, often finishing a book within two days. She enjoyed reading to her granddaughter and great-grandsons, too. She loved her grandkids and you could often find her coloring, playing cards or sitting outside on her swing with them. Charlotte was a devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Bethalto.

She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Steve (Nancy) Simms of Saybrook, and Jason Simms of Lake Oswego, Oregon; a daughter, Cyndi Smith of Godfrey; a daughter-in-law, Cindy Simms of Worden; three granddaughters, Aimee (fiancé Cody Vanoy) Simms of Cottage Hills, Allison (Andrew) Ackerman of Alton, and Danielle Smith of Godfrey; four great-grandchildren, Peighton Phillips, Jordan Phillips, Greyson Singleton and Layne Ackerman.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Greg Simms; two sisters, Arlene Cooper and Geraldine Lippisch; and a brother, Kenneth Figge.

Visitation will be from 11 am until time of service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Lifebrook Church in Bethalto. Dr. Steve Van Fossen will officiate. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials can be made to the family.

