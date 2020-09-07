1/1
Charlotte Simms
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GODFREY — Charlotte Ann Simms, 84, left her earthly home and was reunited with the love of her life, Latham Simms, at 1:23 am, Monday, August 31, 2020, at OSF St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton.

Charlotte was born in Alton, on February 16, 1936, the daughter of Tobias and Thelma (Meyer) Figge.

On September 25, 1954 she married her high school sweetheart, Latham Simms at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Wood River. Together they raised three sons and one daughter.

Charlotte worked at Federal Steel and Erection Company as an accountant from 1954-2005. She was an avid reader, often finishing a book within two days. She enjoyed reading to her granddaughter and great-grandsons, too. She loved her grandkids and you could often find her coloring, playing cards or sitting outside on her swing with them. Charlotte was a devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Bethalto.

She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Steve (Nancy) Simms of Saybrook, and Jason Simms of Lake Oswego, Oregon; a daughter, Cyndi Smith of Godfrey; a daughter-in-law, Cindy Simms of Worden; three granddaughters, Aimee (fiancé Cody Vanoy) Simms of Cottage Hills, Allison (Andrew) Ackerman of Alton, and Danielle Smith of Godfrey; four great-grandchildren, Peighton Phillips, Jordan Phillips, Greyson Singleton and Layne Ackerman.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Greg Simms; two sisters, Arlene Cooper and Geraldine Lippisch; and a brother, Kenneth Figge.

Visitation will be from 11 am until time of service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Lifebrook Church in Bethalto. Dr. Steve Van Fossen will officiate. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials can be made to the family.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved