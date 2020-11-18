KANE — Cheryll Eileen (Willaredt) Prough, age 84, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Riverside Rehab and Healthcare, Alton, Illinois.

Cheri was born on April 19, 1936 in Granite City, Illinois, a daughter of the late Alvin Henry Willaredt and Margaret Rose (Relleke) Rush and sister of the late Jacklyn Willaredt.

Cheri enjoyed her life in Kane, Illinois, with her husband Richard Prough, who preceded her in death.

Her greatest joy was her time on the farm, weekend barbecues and bonfires with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving brother, Stephen R (Susan) Willaredt of Granite City; proud mother to Laurie Nichols of Collinsville, Illinois, Daniel (Laura) Buehrer of Lakeville, Minnesota, David (Renee) Buehrer of Baldwin, Missouri, Darin (Marcie) Jones of Faribault, Minnesota, and Chris (Rachel) Jones of Alton; and proud aunt to Stephen E. and Mark Willaredt.

Cheri's most treasured moments were those spent with her grandchildren, Nicole (Luke) Gingery, Kelsey (Anthony) Young, Danielle Buehrer, Ashlyn Frazier, Sydney Buehrer, Brendan Jones, Lindsey Jones, Andrew and Alexander Jones, Carson Jones, Cameron and Chase Jones; and great-grandchildren, Zack and Hannah Gingery.

Cheri will be greatly missed by all who knew her and thought of often by her family and friends.

Services will be held at a later date.