1/1
Cheryll Prough
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryll's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

KANE — Cheryll Eileen (Willaredt) Prough, age 84, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Riverside Rehab and Healthcare, Alton, Illinois.

Cheri was born on April 19, 1936 in Granite City, Illinois, a daughter of the late Alvin Henry Willaredt and Margaret Rose (Relleke) Rush and sister of the late Jacklyn Willaredt.

Cheri enjoyed her life in Kane, Illinois, with her husband Richard Prough, who preceded her in death.

Her greatest joy was her time on the farm, weekend barbecues and bonfires with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving brother, Stephen R (Susan) Willaredt of Granite City; proud mother to Laurie Nichols of Collinsville, Illinois, Daniel (Laura) Buehrer of Lakeville, Minnesota, David (Renee) Buehrer of Baldwin, Missouri, Darin (Marcie) Jones of Faribault, Minnesota, and Chris (Rachel) Jones of Alton; and proud aunt to Stephen E. and Mark Willaredt.

Cheri's most treasured moments were those spent with her grandchildren, Nicole (Luke) Gingery, Kelsey (Anthony) Young, Danielle Buehrer, Ashlyn Frazier, Sydney Buehrer, Brendan Jones, Lindsey Jones, Andrew and Alexander Jones, Carson Jones, Cameron and Chase Jones; and great-grandchildren, Zack and Hannah Gingery.

Cheri will be greatly missed by all who knew her and thought of often by her family and friends.

Services will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 18, 2020
What a wonderful lady!! Loved her laughter when playing dominoes & joining her for tacos. She loved her chocolate!!! Love you, Cheri!!!
Marilyn & Ray Richardson
Friend
November 18, 2020
What a dear Lady and friend!!! Loved her laughter & playing dominoes. Joining her for tacos was such a joy. We love you my friend. ❤❤❤
Marilyn & Ray Richardson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved